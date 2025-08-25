Chicago Bears' latest projected 2025 win total seems awfully light
Chicago Bears fans are really excited for the 2025 NFL season. And, why shouldn't they be?
Ben Johnson as head coach? Caleb Williams in Year 2? An offense that's added more weapons and has a competent offensive line? And a defense led by an aggressive play caller?
Yeah, the arrow is pointing up for the Bears in 2025, and after a 2024 season that resulted in only five wins, a big jump in the standings is expected.
That is, unless you're The Atheltic and beat writer Dan Wiederer.
In a new breakdown of every team's projected win total, The Athletic had the Chicago Bears at just 7.4 wins. Wiederer dubbed that prediction 'just right.'
"Now 15 seasons removed from their last playoff victory and looking to post just their second winning season since 2012, the Bears have earned every ounce of 'see it to believe it' suspicion," Wiederer wrote. "It’s up to Johnson and Williams to change that tune by meeting expectations individually and collectively in their first season together. But in a tough division and with six of eight road games against 2024 playoff teams, the margin for error is thin and the climb remains steep."
Sure, there's logic in waiting to see actual results on the field before getting too excited for this team. But, what's the point of being a fan if you can't get really excited for a Bears squad that has this much upside?
Indeed, Chicago could be victimized by an early-season learning curve for Williams and the rest of the offense. Plus, the ever-difficult NFC North is a murderer's row of six divisional games. But the Bears are arguably the most-improved team in the North, and maybe the most-improved team in the entire NFL.
Yes, Ben Johnson has a lot to do with that.
The Chicago Bears feel like they'll at worst be a .500 team in 2025. At best? 10 or more wins are within reason. Assuming Williams is who his scouting report says he is, the Bears will be in the playoff hunt late into December, and that requires more than just seven wins.