Chicago Bears linked to Micah Parsons in wild trade hypothetical
Chicago Bears fans had to pinch themselves when former GM Ryan Pace traded for superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack on the eve of the 2018 NFL season. It felt a dream turned reality, and, in some ways, it's kept hope alive for a potential Micah Parsons trade this summer.
Parsons is unhappy with his current contract and even unhappier with how the Cowboys are handling negotiations (or a lack thereof) for a new deal. As a result, he's demanded a trade, and, you guessed it: Bears Nation is hoping lightning strikes twice.
Apparently, it isn't just Bears fans who believe Chicago would be a logical trade partner for the Cowboys. The staff over at The Athletic included the Bears as one of three teams in their batch of potential trade offers for Dallas to consider.
Chicago Bears beat writer Kevin Fishbain was in charge of the Bears' trade proposal, and he certainly put together a Godfather offer. He has Chicago sending the Cowboys a 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick for Parsons, 2027 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
To summarize, the Bears send two firsts, a third, and a sixth-round pick.
Sign me up.
Here's the problem: The Cowboys don't appear likely to make a deal.
"I think the world of Micah," Jones said of Parsons. "And that [request] is just a part of negotiation."
Read between the lines. Jones isn't willing to trade Parsons, and views his trade request as nothing more than jockeying for a better deal.
The Micah Parsons situation is likely to get worse before it gets better, and, as a result, trade projections like this will continue to run wild. And you can expect the Chicago Bears to remain at the center of many of them.
Indeed, trading for Parsons would be a no-brainer for the Bears, even if it costs as much as Fishbain suggests. Parsons is a generational talent who would transform Chicago's defense at a time that the offense is experiencing a transformation of its own.