Chicago Bears linked to top free agent left tackle ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been a man on a mission this offseason. And that mission was to rebuild the team's offensive line so quarterback Caleb Williams can make good on his generational upside.
It also helps to have a capable offensive line blocking for plays called by new coach Ben Johnson, who's emphasized the importance of a strong starting five to make an offense work.
Poles is nearly there; he almost has a completely rebuilt offensive line. He's upgraded all three interior positions, and his 2023 first-round pick, Darnell Wright, is a staple at right tackle.
That leaves Braxton Jones, the incumbent starter at left tackle, as the only question mark as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Perhaps Poles is higher on Jones, a fifth-round gem from his first draft class (2022), than most Bears fans. But with only last year's third-round pick, Kiran Amegadjie, behind Jones right now, Chicago could use another option in case Jones, who's recovering from a major leg injury, isn't the answer.
That option could be veteran Cam Robinson, the once-franchise-tagged left tackle of the Jacksonville Jaguars who's been discarded by the Minnesota Vikings.
Robinson remains unsigned as 2025 free agency enters its fourth (fifth?) wave. According to an ESPN breakdown of the best team-player fits for the top remaining free agents, the Chicago Bears were named as a match for C-Rob.
"This will sound like an insult, but it's not: There's something to be said for having a below-average tackle to fall back on in Week 1," ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote. "Robinson could be only the 26th-best left tackle in the league, but that's a lot better than having to run out a series of replacement-level tackles, like the Patriots did last season. Organizations are going to aspire to land their left tackles of the future in April's draft, but Robinson is a reasonable fallback plan for teams that don't land their desired prospects."
Robinson was ranked the 20th-best player on Pro Football Focus' 2025 free agency rankings, making it somewhat surprising he remains without a team. His projected market value at the start of the spending spree -- $18.75 million per year -- has likely come way down now that teams have used up most of their available cap space.
"Robinson was part of a Jaguars team that had a dismal start to 2024. But individually, he was a reliable option at left tackle before being acquired by the Vikings at the trade deadline," PFF wrote. "His 95.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating this regular season was the worst mark of his career, but if anything, that's a testament to his play over the past four years."
The Chicago Bears aren't in the market for any additional high-priced free agents, but if Robinson is forced to take a discounted one-year prove-it deal to find a home in 2025, Poles should at least entertain the idea.
Sure, it would be awesome if the Bears could land their left tackle of the future in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They'd have a cost-controlled contract at one of the most expensive positions in the sport. But with this year's draft featuring a lot of 'tweeners' along the offensive line, it's a risky proposition for Chicago to assume they can solve their left tackle riddle at No. 10 overall.
