Chicago Bears listed as top turnaround candidate after impressive 2025 offseason
Few teams, if any, have made as many upgrades to their roster as the Chicago Bears during the 2025 NFL offseason. From the revamped offensive line, headlined by future Hall-of-Fame guard Joe Thuney, to the bevy of skill players added to Caleb Williams' arsenal, including first-round pass-catcher Colston Loveland, the Bears are locked, loaded, and ready to take off under Ben Johnson in his first season as head coach.
The defense received its fair share of upgrades for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, too. General manager Ryan Poles paid sizable free-agent contracts to Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo and invested a second-round pick on Shemar Turner, a twitchy defensive tackle who will bring the attitude adjustment the defense needs.
As a result, Pro Football Focus listed the Chicago Bears among four teams that are closing in on a turnaround. In other words, the Bears gained a lot of respect this offseason, and wins are expected to follow.
"Admittedly, many believed the Bears were close to a turnaround a year ago," PFF's Zoltan Buday wrote. "After all, they selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the first-overall pick and wide receiver Rome Odunze in the top 10 while having added veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen in free agency.
"But the season, and especially the offense’s development, did not go as planned, partially due to injuries and poor play on the offensive line. After hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the team’s head coach, the Bears went back to tweaking the offense in the 2025 offseason."
Pro Football Focus noted the the additions of Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman as the headline-grabbing improvements, which makes sense considering the Bears surrendered an NFL-high 68 sacks in 2024. That shouldn't be the case this season. As a result, Williams should make good on his generational scouting report.
Still, the Chicago Bears have a long way to go before they can be considered a contender again. Most notably, they have to overcome arguably the most challenging division in the NFL. The NFC North could have four teams that finish above .500 this season, led by the Detroit Lions, who will be an NFC favorite once again. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are already in winning windows, leaving the Bears with a lot of ground to make up early in the 2025 season.