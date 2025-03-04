Chicago Bears make massive trenches upgrade in ESPN's latest 2-round NFL Mock Draft

Nic Scourton is well-rounded edge prospect.



He’s 6’4, 285lbs yet moves incredibly well and is known for his signature spin move. He’s also one of the better run defenders in this class.



78 pressures and 12 sacks in the last 2 seasons at Purdue and Texas A&M. Top 50 player. pic.twitter.com/FNFSnptJWC