Bears' most important 2025 NFL draft pick might not be who you expect
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft class is expected to pay immediate returns this year. How could it not? First-round tight end Colston Loveland is a chess piece cut from a lab for coach Ben Johnson, while second-round pick Luther Burden III is the ideal WR3 to complement DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.
Even defensive lineman Shemar Turner, one of Chicago's three second-round picks, will play a significant role in the interior rotation with Grady Jarrett, Andrew Billings, and Gervon Dexter.
But it's left tackle Ozzy Trapilo who could end up having the biggest impact of this year's rookie class, especially if he wins the starting job over veteran Braxton Jones in training camp.
Jones is still recovering from a fractured ankle he suffered in December, and he's entering 2025 on an expiring contract. His outlook in Chicago is murky, at best, which could lead to the Bears pushing Trapilo to the front of the line.
In a recent breakdown of under-the-radar NFC rookies who could make a splash this year, it was Trapilo who took the nod for the Bears.
"Tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III will be involved in the offense right away, but don’t be surprised if (Trapilo) gets significant playing time, too," Yardbarker's Rick Snider wrote. "Trapilo, who's 6-foot-8 and 316 pounds, has experience at right and left tackle. He's a crucial depth piece in the room considering LT Braxton Jones has missed 11 games over the past two seasons."
The buzz around Trapilo has steadily increased since rookie minicamp, when he proved on the field that he has the athletic traits and football IQ to contribute right away as a left tackle.
"On the field, Ozzy Trapilo looks like Kyle Long," CHGO's Adam Jahns said recently. "And it's not just his number, but physically he's built like Kyle Long. He moves like Kyle Long."
Unfortunately, Long's best NFL play came as an interior lineman; he struggled during his brief stint as a tackle. But that's not really the point. Instead, Trapilo looks the part of a high-level offensive lineman, which should only improve once the pads go on.