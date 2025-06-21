Chicago Bears need to make this trade already and get it over with
The Chicago Bears shocked a whole lot of people when they selected tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick of the NFL draft. Not only was the decision to take Loveland over Tyler Warren jarring, but tight end was far from the Bears' most significant need.
As a matter of fact, one can argue that Chicago didn't need to address the position at all, as Cole Kmet appeared to be one of the top up and coming tight ends in football just two years ago.
However, after a rough 2024 campaign, Kmet now appears to be on thin ice in the Windy City. Loveland is clearly the Bears' tight end of the future (or at least that's how he's viewed), and with Kmet having just one year remaining on his contract, it's time for Chicago to just make the obvious decision and trade the 26-year-old already.
While Kmet registering an incredible 85.5 percent catch rate last season, it's not like Caleb Williams was regularly looking for him. He caught just 47 passes on 55 targets, his lowest marks — by far — since his rookie campaign back in 2020.
Williams has plenty of weapons at his disposal. The wide receiver trio of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and rookie Luther Burden is tantalizing, and running back D'Andre Swift is also an adept pass-catcher out of the backfield. With Loveland also in tow, where does that leave Kmet?
Sure, Chicago can run some two tight-end sets, but if Williams barely targeted Kmet last year, why would he prioritize him this coming season with Loveland now on board?
It seems almost inevitable that 2025 will be Kmet's last year with the Bears, so they are better off trading him now and recouping some value for him. It would be best for everyone involved.