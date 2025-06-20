Where Bears QB-coach relationship stands according to Caleb Williams
The quarterback and coaching relationship between Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams is off to the kind of start that makes for a lasting bond.
Or at least lasting as far as NFL bonds go.
When Johnson came aboard he talked about building and strengthening the relationship with Williams and it appears through comments made by Williams at a public appearance in New York that this has really begun—although it hasn't started without a few bumps.
"Ben Johnson, he uses some choice words every day toward me," Williams told a crowd at Fanatics Fest. "He's tough and I love him. He's awesome. It's great being around him.
"We hang out in his office and we just, we have lunch sometimes, things like that."
He didn't say whether anyone is helping him watch film but this relationship is good for now.
The description of Johnson's tough words isn't too far from being true, although it's probably exaggerated a bit based on what was seen at OTAs.
"We're building this bond and relationship to be able to last a while," Williams said. "I know Bears fans, it's year after year typically, or every other year, where coaches and quarterbacks especially are in and out (at Halas Hall) and our goal is to be here for a while."
Establishing a consistent winner was the goal Bears management sought when they hired Johnson. Rather than making the playoffs once every five years or more, the goal was sustained success and they viewed a good quarterback-coach relationship as critical for this. It would appear they've kept this goal front and center.
Williams also lauded the entire coaching staff for their start.
"Ben Johnson's great and it's not just Ben Johnson," Williams said. 'We have a young staff/old staff. We have a bunch of experience. We have a bunch of new energy provided from the coaches and players and things like that.
"So, I think it's been awesome."
Ironically, Williams was sitting next to Bryce Young on the panel, and it was the trade the Panthers and Bears made in 2023 that sent both quarterbacks to their respective teams. The Manning brothers were also involved.
C.J. Stroud was also on this panel. Houston’s Stroud was accused by many of attempting to "little bro," Williams after their game in 2024 when he had some advice for the Bears quarterback that didn't seem was appreciated much at the time. Williams pulled away from their postgame discussion.
Stroud got more than a few snickers from the crowd at the Fanatics Fest with a comment: "I don't know if Caleb likes my advice."
