Who the Chicago Bears Will Draft: The Running Backs

Gene Chamberlain

One in a series

Chicago Bears running backs averaged less than 3.6 yards a rushing attempt in 2019, a year after averaging 3.83 yards an attempt.

The running game itself finished 29th in yards per rushing attempt at 3.7 last season.

It's little wonder the offensive line took a verbal beating at season's end from coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace at season-ending press conference.

And the running backs? Barely a peep and nothing negative came from them.

"We're comfortable there," GM Ryan Pace said at the combine. "We're always looking to get better in every (position) room, but I think they all bring different things to the table. They all have different flavors and styles. That's a well-balanced room."

David Montgomery is the centerpiece, though.

Pace and Montgomery called it only a first act for Montgomery when he averaged 3.7 yards a carry, and he'll gain more with more work—if they give it to him.

"Well, I think like most players the more touches you get, and you saw some of that last year, the more comfortable they get," Nagy said. "It's like a shooter. The more they shoot, the more rhythm they get into. He's a very talented kid. I love his hunger.

"We talked last year about how much he learned each week in practice about what this long season was about. He can do a lot of different things. We know what his strengths are and what his weaknesses are. Could we have helped him last year by getting him the ball more? Yes, absolutely. It's a part of the identity. What we are going to do is focus in number one as a staff schematically how can we get better?"

And if he goes out of the lineup for a while, who among the rest rates as an every-down back? Ryan Nall?

So the need is depth for the Bears but they do perceive Cordarrelle Patterson can be a running back, too.

It's still important to restock that position with an undrafted free agent or a late-round draft pick in a year when the running back talent is marginal.

"We're comfortable there," Pace said. "We're always looking to get better in every room but I think they all bring different things to the table, they all have different flavors and styles. That’s a well-balanced (position) room."

Bears NFL Draft 2020: Running Backs

The Running Back Room: David Montgomery*, Tarik Cohen, Ryan Nall.

The Need Level: Low (Depth)

Top of the Line: D'Andre Swift, Georgia; J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State; Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin; Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU.

When Bears Can Pick One: Rounds 6 or 7.

Possibles: Darius Anderson, TCU; Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis; Anthony McFarland, Maryland; DeeJay Dallas, Miami.

Get Used to It Bears Fans:  Wisconsin's Taylor could be someone the Lions like, and Barry Sanders might have been the last time they had a dependable running threat.

*Starter

