Chicago Bears Offseason Primer: Key dates for free agency and 2025 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL season is officially over, with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. For Caleb Williams and Bears fans, Year 1 of the Williams era was a roller coaster ride.
Chicago’s 2024 campaign ended at 5-12, marred by coaching dysfunction. But with sweeping changes already made, hope for the Bears has been restored.
Ben Johnson takes over as head coach, and Williams enters Year 2 with much-needed structure and support. The Bears are poised to climb the NFC North standings in 2025, assuming GM Ryan Poles makes smart and calculated moves this offseason.
Poles has significant salary cap space and multiple top-50 NFL draft picks to reshape the roster. With plenty of work ahead, Bears fans will closely track Poles and Johnson’s moves, starting with the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine later this month.
Here are key dates to circle as roster-building season begins.
NFL Scouting Combine: February 27 - March 2
The 2025 season comes at ya fast. Less than three weeks after the final Super Bowl whistle blows, all 32 teams will gather in Indianapolis to put the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft through a series of on-field workouts and off-field interviews. It's also where valuable free agency intel begins to leak. The NFL Combine is one of the best weeks of the offseason calendar.
Franchise/Transition tag deadline: March 4
The Bears won’t be using the franchise or transition tag on any pending free agents, but keep an eye on Chiefs guard Trey Smith. He’s the top offensive lineman set to hit free agency and will likely be Ryan Poles’ top target. If he avoids the franchise tag, it might be time to order a Bears ‘Smith’ jersey.
2025 NFL Free Agency: March 10-12
Get ready, Bears fans. The 48-hour negotiating window kicks off on March 10, sparking a flurry of deals and contract announcements. With Chicago among the top five teams in salary cap space, expect plenty of action during this fast-paced free agency blitz.
New League Year: March 12 at 4 p.m.
March 12 marks the official start of the new league year, which means free agency signings and trades become official. With stars like Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Myles Garrett, and Micah Parsons potentially on the move, expect some blockbuster deals once the league year kicks off.
Bears Offseason Program: April 7
Thanks to Ben Johnson, the Bears get a head start on their offseason workouts. As a team with a new head coach, the Bears get a two-week advantage over the rest of the NFL.
2025 NFL Draft: April 24-26
The annual Bears fan's Super Bowl, the NFL Draft, will begin on April 25 from Green Bay. This year will be full of intrigue and drama for Chicago, as anything's possible with the 10th overall pick. Poles could snag a plug-and-play offensive lineman, a pin-his-ears-back pass-rusher, or, maybe, a new feature running back behind Caleb Williams. The main takeaway? Bears fans are going to have a lot of fun.
Bears Rookie Minicamp: May 2-5 OR May 9-12
This is when the 2025 season starts to feel real. Chicago's rookies will suit up in Bears uniforms for the first time, reigniting hope both inside and outside Halas Hall.
