Chicago Bears players remain all-in on Caleb Williams franchise QB upside
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is an easy target for members of the media who specialize in hot takes. Let's face it, it's part of the territory for any player who's selected with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.
But Williams was selected by first overall by the Bears, a team that's never gotten it right at quarterback. As a result, the desire for him to fail so the long-running curse in Chicago continues makes for prime clickbait.
However, Bears fans are smarter than that.
Opinions spouted by Dan Orlovsky or Colin Cowherd will make headlines, but they don't matter. Instead, it's the vibe in the locker room that will determine whether Caleb Williams has a chance of making good on his near-generational scouting report. And those vibes remain as strong as ever.
"He's probably the most talented quarterback I ever played with," safety Kevin Byard told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He's made some throws every single day that makes you say, 'Wow,' and if he continues to do that consistently, he's going to take us where we need to go."
Byard isn't alone in his praise of Williams. Second-year pro Rome Odunze remains as big a fan of Williams' upside as anyone.
"I think he can be the best [in the NFL]," Odunze told Fowler. "I think the sky really is the limit for him with his talent, with his knowledge, with his attitude towards the game, his goals really, man, he could be the best."
Caleb Williams faces a challenging road to become one of the NFL's superstar QBs in 2025. He's learning a new and complicated offense that's led by a perfectionist head coach in Ben Johnson. Indeed, there will be some tense moments early in the season.
Those tense moments will be followed by more hot takes. It's inevitable.
But what's undeniable is Williams' natural ability, so much so that his teammates are as excited as ever to see what he can do in 2025.