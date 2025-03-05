Chicago Bears Pre-Free Agency 3-Round Mock Draft keeps focus on offensive line
Less than one week before 2025 NFL free agency kicks off, the Chicago Bears struck a surprising trade with the Los Angeles Rams, sending L.A. a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for guard Jonah Jackson.
Jackson was one of 2024's big free-agent signings, inking a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams. His 2024 season in Los Angeles was cut short by injury and the emergence of other linemen on the roster, but his upside as the Bears' starting left guard remains incredibly high.
Jackson reunites with Ben Johnson after a two-year stint together in Detroit, suggesting Johnson had a powerful voice in Chicago's decision to make the trade.
Naturally, Bears fans now wonder what this trade means for Chicago's 2025 NFL Draft plan. General manager Ryan Poles began the offseason with at least three starting spots to fill on the offensive line, and while Jackson is the presumptive starter at left guard, the Bears still need a center and right guard (perhaps a left tackle, too).
Chicago Bears aren't finished adding offensive linemen
There's no doubt Poles isn't finished adding veteran talent to the Bears' offensive line. This year's free-agent market offers several starting-quality linemen to choose from, including Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman, who's emerged as the Bears' top choice now that the Kansas City Chiefs used the franchise tag on Trey Smith.
But even if the Bears sign Dalman, the offensive line remains a top NFL Draft priority.
I decided to run a three-round mock draft now that Jonah Jackson is in place and before 2025 free agency gets started to see how the Chicago Bears' draft strategy could change post-trade.
Spoiler: it didn't change all that much.
Let's take a look at their three-round haul.
Round 1, Pick 10: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Membou's rise up the first-round board is one of the biggest stories of the 2025 NFL Draft season. His tape already had draft analysts whispering about him potentially being the first offensive lineman selected, and following his alien-like performance at the NFL Combine, he's becoming the odds-on favorite to be this year's best in class.
There's a chance that means Membou gets snagged by the New England Patriots at No. 4 or the New York Jets at No. 7, but for this mock draft, he slides to Chicago at No. 10, where he'd be pegged as the left-tackle-in-waiting. Until then, he'd be a fantastic right guard next to Darnell Wright; Membou played right tackle at Missouri, making the shift inside to right guard early in his career an easier transition.
Round 2, Pick 39: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
The addition of Jonah Jackson and the selection of Membou in the first round might make this pick seem odd, but the simple truth is the Chicago Bears can't have enough quality offensive linemen. And the beauty of this selection is that Jackson has had equal success at both guard and left tackle.
Perhaps a scenario emerges where Membou becomes an elite right guard. Cool. Keep him there. Jackson, meanwhile, can be the long-term replacement for Jones at left tackle; he could even unseat him as a rookie.
Here's the main takeaway: Just add good offensive linemen and let the starting five figure itself out.
Round 2, Pick 41: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
With the offensive line overhaul essentially complete, it's time to add a dynamic running back to the offense who can complement D'Andre Swift early in the 2025 season with the upside to unseat him as the starter by the year's halfway point.
Johnson is a smooth, gliding running back who runs with instincts and a will to gain the extra yard or two that Swift far too often left on the field.
Round 3, Pick 72: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
Don't worry, Dennis Allen. We have you covered, too.
In the third round, the Bears turn to the defensive side of the ball and land Norman-Lott, a penetrating three-tech defensive lineman who would offer the defense the kind of quick-twitch in the interior it's been lacking in recent years.
Norman-Lott finished the 2024 season with four sacks and totaled 9.5 sacks over two seasons with the Volunteers.
While Chicago is expected to target edge rushers to upgrade their pass rush, adding an interior disrupter like Norman-Lott helps accomplish that goal, too.
Norman-Lott's draft stock could slide a bit after an alleged medical red flag popped up at the 2025 NFL Combine. But, if healthy, he'd be a fine pick here in Round 3.