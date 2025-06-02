Chicago Bears predicted to land SEC's top pass rusher in 2026 NFL Draft projection
Aside from signing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency this offseason, the Chicago Bears haven't done much to improve their pass rush off the edge following a miserable 2024 season that saw Montez Sweat lead the team with just 5.5 sacks.
Odeyingbo should help, but he profiles best as an interior rusher on passing downs, leaving the outside duties to likely belong to Austin Booker, a second-year pro who underwhelmed as a rookie.
The Bears could decide after offseason workouts and a week or two into training camp that a veteran upgrade is needed, but it's more likely the team will prioritize the position next offseason, with an early pick in the 2026 NFL Draft a logical strategy.
It's the strategy Chicago uses in a new -- early -- 2026 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which has the Bears snagging Florida edge rusher Tyreak Sapp at No. 17 overall.
"Sapp is an plus-run defender because of power, leverage and the low base he plays with," CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson wrote. "He has heavy hands that allow him to disengage from blocks quickly and be disruptive. As a pass rusher, he can overwhelm offensive linemen with sheer power and consistently collapse the pocket."
Sapp's 90.4 Pro Football Focus grade is the best among all SEC edge defenders returning in 2025, and second-best among all edge rushers, regardless of conference.
Sapp had a career-best seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2024 and is expected to build on that breakout season this year.
Possessing an advanced arsenal of pass-rush moves, Sapp, who stands an estimated 6-foot-3 and 272 pounds, could be exactly what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen needs to round out his side of the ball.
In addition to Odeyingbo, the Bears bulked up the defensive line with the signing of veteran free agenty Grady Jarrett and the selection of Shemar Turner in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the interior positions strengthened, the only piece missing along the front seven is Sweat's running mate.
Perhaps, Sapp will be that guy.