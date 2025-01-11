Bears QB Caleb Williams falls victim to hilarious Ben Johnson prank
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, just like all Bears fans, is patiently waiting for word about who the team's next head coach will be. And while there are an excessive number of candidates scheduled to interview with GM Ryan Poles, the frontrunner remains Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
There's no doubt Williams would benefit from an offensive guru like Johnson as his head coach, and while the first overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft won't publicly say he prefers Detroit's offensive mastermind, you have to believe he's atop his head coach wish list.
Thanks to a hilarious prank by a fan, we may not have to wonder any longer.
Check out this masterful execution of a text-turned-video call by a 'kid' who pretended to be Ben Johnson introducing himself to Williams as his new head coach. Williams' reply is enlightening.
Check it out:
Kudos to Williams for laughing about it. And, if that actually was a text from Johnson introducing himself? It was cool to see how Williams would react. He seemed genuinely excited.
Here's to hoping Ryan Poles is paying attention, even if it was just a joke.
