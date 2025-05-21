Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams hit with brutal ranking ahead of 2025 NFL season
It seems like an eternity ago that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was viewed as a can't-miss, generational prospect. But after a rocky rookie season in 2024 that saw the Bears win only five games and have their head coach fired midseason for the first time in franchise history, Williams is entering Year 2 with more questions than answers.
The expectations for Williams were undeniably high. He was identified as the top quarterback prospect in his draft class very early in his collegiate career, and his success at Oklahoma and USC created an NFL outlook that was as appealing as any quarterback to enter the NFL in years.
Perhaps it's because of those almost impossible expectations that his rookie year was viewed as a disappointment despite throwing for more than 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns and setting an NFL record for the most consecutive passes without an interception by a rookie QB.
The 2025 season is expected to be much different for Williams now that he has a year of experience, a revamped offensive line, and a new coaching staff that is light years ahead of the previous regime's offensive acumen. Coach Ben Johnson is universally considered the best play-caller in the NFL, and the additions of guards Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and center Drew Dalman will help Williams avoid a second straight season as the most-sacked quarterback in the league.
But despite all the positives that suggest Caleb Williams will have a breakout season, he's still viewed as a bottom-10 starting quarterback by Pro Football Focus, which recently ranked all 32 starters ahead of the 2025 season.
Williams checked in at No. 24 -- behind Box Nix, Bryce Young, J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix -- and in a tier labeled 'young players with a wide range of potential outcomes.'
"Touted as a generational talent by many, Williams underwhelmed as a rookie, earning just a 67.6 overall grade and posting only five single-game grades above 70.0," PFF's John Kosko wrote. "The talent is undeniable, but his NFL success will hinge on learning to find open targets and avoiding the habit of running himself into pressure."
I understand why there may be some concern about Williams holding the ball too long and whether his reliance on off-script playmaking in college won't work in the NFL. But to suggest his 2025 outlook is worse than Young, Penix, and Maye? That's hard to believe. And to rank him lower than McCarthy, who hasn't taken a snap as a pro, is simply laughable.
The Chicago Bears have long been an easy target when it comes to quarterback play. As Carl Williams correctly stated, they're the franchise where quarterbacks go to die. Naturally, rankings like this will bet on yet another Bears' starting quarterback failing. But Williams is different; very different.
He's also extremely competitive. There's no doubt that preseason content like this will only add fuel to his fire to break out in Year 2, which, based on all of the Bears' offseason moves, is the most likely outcome of them all.