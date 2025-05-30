Chicago Bears receive another primetime game for 2025 preseason
The Chicago Bears have already been slated to play in four primetime games in the 2025 NFL season, and now they can add one more to the list.
The official preseason schedule for every team has been released, and it includes a Sunday night showdown for the Bears as they welcome the Buffalo Bills back to Soldier Field.
The Bears will also be facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.
The NFL expects the Chicago Bears to meet the hype around them in 2025
While not always the case, when a team is assigned more than one or two primetime games, it's a good sign that the NFL is buying the hype. For the Bears, it looks like the league believes in Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams to turn the franchise around and finally put together a thrilling season for the fans.
This preseason schedule only reinforces that by once again putting the Bears on a national stage. Of course, Williams will not be playing and Johnson will likely run a bland, vanilla offensive gameplan. But it's still nice for Chicago fans to see the league show the Bears some love, especially for those Bears fans who don't live in Chicago and can't typically watch their preseason games.
As for the game itself, expect to see a lot of action from fan-favorite quarterback Tyson Bagent, as well as veteran journeyman Case Keenum, who joined the Bears early in April. Johnson confirmed that Bagent and Keenum would be fighting for the QB2 spot in training camp and the preseason, and a strong performance on Sunday night in front of the entire country for either of the quarterbacks could be enough to seal the deal.