Chicago Bears rookie dubbed sleeper to target in 2025 fantasy football drafts

This Chicago Bears rookie could be a key to fantasy football success in 2025.

Bryan Perez

Seasoned fantasy football managers know that the key to a championship season is hitting on the sleeper pick who turns into an NFL star. And those sleepers can come from the incoming rookie class, which, for the Chicago Bears, includes a few fantasy draft-worthy skill players.

One of those skill players stands above the rest, however: First-round pick, Colston Loveland.

The Bears spent the 10th overall pick on Loveland, who offers a rare blend of size, speed, and overall athletic ability for a tight end. He's already proving to be a focal point of Ben Johnson's offense this preseason, and fantasy managers have taken notice.

Yet, Loveland still ranks outside the top 100 picks in fantasy football drafts, making him a top sleeper to target, according to a new breakdown from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches a pass as Miami Dolphins
Loveland has been compared to Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta, in large part because Johnson was the offensive coordinator who turned LaPorta into an overnight sensation. However, a little more patience will be required if Loveland is your TE1, Buckley warns.

"If you're planning on taking Loveland, though, just make sure you select him as a sleeper and don't reach on him too early," he wrote. "There's plenty to like about his talent, but his situation isn't perfect. Chicago's receiver room is overloaded with playmakers, and quarterback Caleb Williams had an up-and-down season as a rookie."

Loveland flashed his immense upside in Week 2's preseason win over the Buffalo Bills, when he hauled in two catches for 26 yards, including this 18-yard beauty:

It's easy to see why the Bears fell in love with Loveland during the 2025 NFL Draft process. He's an effortless mover for a guy his size; he really is a wide receiver in a tight end's body.

Combined with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Cole Kmet, the Chicago Bears' offense has a chance to be special in 2025, and that's not hyperbole. How much of the pie Loveland gets will be a critical variable for his fantasy success, but you don't want to be the guy who misses out on a potential smash season from the former Michigan star.

Bryan Perez
