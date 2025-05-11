Chicago Bears rookie RB Kyle Monangai praises Eric Bieniemy after team's minicamp
Chicago Bears seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai has an opportunity that few seventh-rounders have. With the team's unsettled depth chart at running back, the former Rutgers Scarlet Knight could carve out a sizable role on offense if he has a successful training camp and preseason.
In order to get there, he'll have to adjust to the speed and tempo of the NFL game. And to make that adjustment as smooth as possible, he'll have to lean on his coaches.
Fortunately for Monangai and the rest of Chicago's running backs, they'll be led by new position coach Eric Bieniemy, whose track record of success in the NFL includes a bunch of Super Bowl rings.
"He’s a legend, No. 1, to begin with, just knowing his history, the people he’s coached, the teams he’s been a part of," Monangai said of Bieniemy from the Bears' rookie minicamp. "And he’s really insightful, a great coach, gets me ready for practice every day. I’m excited for the future of what he’s going to be able to teach me, and being able to work with him."
Bieniemy served as the Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach from 2013-2017 before taking over as Andy Reid's offensive coordinator from 2018-2022. He made the jump to the Washington Commanders in 2023 (offensive coordinator) before taking the assistant head coaching job at UCLA in 2024.
Bieniemy's no-nonsense coaching style might not be for everyone, but for this Chicago Bears team, one that needs an attitude adjustment inside the locker room and on the grass, his throwback approach that emphasizes accountability and details is a welcome addition.
As for Monangai, his success at Rutgers led to a mid-round projection in the 2025 NFL Draft. But with such a strong running back class that offered a variety of player archetypes for teams, he slid all the way to the seventh round, giving the Bears a high-value selection with their last pick.
Monangai ran for more than 1,200 yards in each of his final two seasons at Rutgers and brings a hard-nosed, physical running style that should complement D'Andre Swift's home-run hitting style well. In fact, Monangai blends vision and patience with the necessary contact balance needed to pick up the forward-leaning yards that Swift struggled to gain in 2024.
The Bears are considered a team that could still add a veteran running back at some point this summer, with names like Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins leading the way. But if Monangai has a strong offseason, he could be a surprise contributor for an offense that's overflowing with skill players.