Chicago Bears roster ranked middle of the pack for 2025 NFL season
Chicago Bears fans are undoubtedly excited for the 2025 NFL season. They have good reason to be, too. With new coach Ben Johnson at the helm, second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has a real chance to be unlocked and reach the generational heights that were projected when he was the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bears were one of the busiest teams in the offseason in an effort to upgrade the roster around Williams, and GM Ryan Poles has been near-universally praised for his execution of a calculated plan that included rebuilding the offensive line, reinforcing the defesive line, and adding a blend of twitchy skill players and big-bodied trench players in the NFL Draft.
As a result, Chicago will look very different from the 5-12 squad of a year ago. But, even with all of the upgrades, the Bears' roster earned a middle-of-the-pack ranking from Pro Football Focus, which recently ranked every team's roster from No. 1 to No. 32.
The Bears checked in at No. 17.
PFF dubbed Williams the team's X-factor in 2025.
"The Bears have gone well out of their way to improve Williams’ supporting cast this season," Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman wrote. "He’ll be throwing behind three new starters on the interior offensive line. The team drafted tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and slot receiver Luther Burden III in the second round. Ben Johnson is one of the league’s premier offensive play-callers. It’s now on Williams to improve after ranking 32nd out of 44 qualified quarterbacks in PFF passing grade in 2024."
Chicago Bears fans may take issue with this ranking, but I think it's fair. Let's face it: the Bears have to prove on the field that they deserve to be taken seriously in 2025. Sure, they are one of the offseason's big winners, but we've been here before. The Bears are infamously successful outside the white lines. And while there's no doubt this team has a chance to be really good, they could also miserably disappoint.
The silver lining in this ranking is that with 14 teams qualifying for the playoffs, PFF views the Bears as at least having a shot to make a push for meaningful late-season games. That's all the fanbase can ask for after years of frustrating letdowns.