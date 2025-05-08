Chicago Bears sign first-round pick Colston Loveland to fully-guaranteed contract
The Chicago Bears announced the signings of first-round pick Colston Loveland to his fully-guaranteed contract on Thursday.
Chicago Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland signed his four-year, $26.6 million contract with the team on Thursday ahead of the Bears' rookie minicamp this weekend.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the news on X.
Loveland was one of five Bears' draftees to sign their rookie deals on Thursday. Day 3 picks Ruben Hyppolite (LB), Zah Frazier (CB), Luke Newman (OL) and Kyle Monangai (RB) also inked their deals.
Loveland is expected to make an instant impact in 2025, especially as the Chicago Bears' primary pass-catching tight end. He should leapfrog veteran Cole Kmet for that role, despite coach Ben Johnson's plan to deploy two tight ends.
Chicago will host its rookie minicamp from May 9 to May 11.
