Chicago Bears strengthen offensive line with this predicted trade in 2025 NFL Draft
Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the Chicago Bears’ offensive line won’t be fixed overnight. But for general manager Ryan Poles, this offseason is crucial. If he doesn’t make significant strides in reshaping the starting five, quarterback Caleb Williams could face a major setback.
The good news for Poles is that he’ll have ample resources to get the job done efficiently. The Bears’ offseason assets were recently ranked as the third-best in the NFL, giving Poles and his front office team no excuses for failing to upgrade everything surrounding and protecting Williams.
The best path for the Bears to rebuild a winning roster is through smart drafting. With three picks in the top 50 of the 2025 NFL Draft, Poles has significant flexibility. He can stick with his selections, trade back to stockpile more picks, or package them to move up and secure additional first-round talent.
That last option -- trading up -- is what Poles does in this offseason prediction from Yardbarker. The Bears trade back into the first round and select two offensive linemen in the top 32.
Chicago desperately needs to assemble an offensive line to protect QB Caleb Williams, the 2024 No. 1 selection. There's no better way to do so than by drafting two young stars. The Bears can package their two early second-round picks (No. 39 and No. 41 overall) with other considerations to jump back into the first round, possibly snagging LSU tackle Will Campbell and/or Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
Bears don't need two first-round picks, they just need to get their picks right
Although it might be tempting for the Bears to trade back into the first round and secure two first-round rookies for a second consecutive year, it’s not a necessity. The key positions Chicago needs to address — guard and center — are typically available at the top of the second round, where the Bears already hold two valuable picks.
While the Bears will likely use their first-round pick to secure a left tackle, unless an interior lineman is a clear can't-miss prospect, Chicago will probably wait for a group of starting-caliber guards and centers to be available in Round 2.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —