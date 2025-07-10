Bears' top free-agent addition draws concerning 2025 forecast
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was one of the busiest decision-makers in the NFL this offseason. From trades to free-agent signings to an aggressive offensive approach in the 2025 draft, Poles, by most accounts, won the offseason.
But if there was one move that remains a somewhat questionable decision, it's the contract he paid to edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.
The former Indianapolis Colt inked a three-year, $48 million deal to line up opposite Montez Sweat. The goal is for Odeyingbo's pass-rushing upside to be unlocked under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, but after a 2024 season that totaled only three sacks, Poles is putting a lot of faith in Odeyingbo's scouting report.
Maybe, he's putting too much faith into it. Odeyingo was recently predicted to be the Bears' biggest bust in 2025.
"Unfortunately, Odeyingbo will have a difficult time living up to those higher expectations," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "Though a starting-caliber end, he's unlikely to provide a massive boost to Chicago's sack production. The 25-year-old had just three sacks, seven tackles for loss and 19 QB pressures in 17 games last season."
This isn't a surprising suggestion, considering Odeyingbo doesn't have a track record of being a high-level pass rusher. Fans of his game suggest he was held back by the Colts' scheme, but elite edge rushers tend to produce regardless of what defense they play in. That wasn't the case for Chicago's prized free agent, at least, not yet.
Indeed, Odeyingbo's job in 2025 will be much easier now that he has Montez Sweat taking up most of the offensive line's attention, but the pressure on him to perform will be intense. The Chicago Bears don't have a viable Plan B at their pass rush. Last year's fifth-round pick, Austin Booker, would be the next man up, but he's not exactly an inspiring option.
That leaves Odeyingbo being a true boom or bust player for a Bears team that has playoff hopes in 2025.