Bears' trade for Rams offensive lineman Jonah Jackson sparks instant fan reactions
The Chicago Bears' quest to rebuild their offensive line is officially underway, and we didn't have to wait until 2025 NFL free agency kicks off on March 10.
Instead, the Bears traded for Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson in a move that reunites Jackson with Ben Johnson, who served as his offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions for two seasons.
Jackson, a versatile interior offensive lineman who singed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams last offseason, suffered a broken scapula in 2024 that limited him to just a handful of games. Now, with a fresh start and presumably healthy body in Chicago, he has a chance to resume his standing as one of the league's top young guards.
Jackson could also serve as the Bears' center, if needed. He began last year as the Rams' starter and presumably would've been Los Angeles' primary center had he stayed healthy. However, he's more likely to be slotted in at left guard, where he played most of his career with the Lions.
Of course, there was an immediate reaction to news of the trade on social media. Here's a sampling of some solid takes: