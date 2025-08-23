Chicago Bears underdog receiver makes strong claim for 2025 roster spot
The Chicago Bears' roster must get trimmed to 53 players by August 26, and after Friday's preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs, GM Ryan Poles will have some tough decisions to make.
The most difficult might be in the wide receiver room, where Chicago has at least four sure bets on the roster: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Luther Burden III.
Assuming the Bears keep six receivers on the final roster, that leaves two spots for the following players: Devin Duvernay, Tyler Scott, and preseason star, Jahdae Walker.
Walker proved to be the hero of Friday night's last-second win over the Chiefs when he hauled in a perfectly thrown six-yard touchdown from Tyson Bagent.
And, yeah, Walker hit the Chiefs fans with his trademark touchdown dance.
But that touchdown (and incredible celebration) wasn't the only highlight of Walker's night. Check out this incredible display of body control and field awareness:
Walker finished the game with three catches for 37 yards and that score, bringing his final preseason total to eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
The undrafted rookie from Texas A&M has done his part to prove he's more than just a 6-foot-3, 206-pound long-term project. Now, it's up to Poles to determine if Walker has done enough to prove he belongs on the roster over Duvernay or Scott, both of whom offer kick and punt return value on special teams.
Duvernay signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Bears during the offseason to add a veteran with high-end kick return upside in the receiver room. Scott, meanwhile, is entering his third year in the league after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He's been a disappointment through his first two seasons, but he's had a respectable offseason so far.
Still, there's something about the 'it factor' that Walker brings to this team that I'm certain holds value with Poles. NFL locker rooms must be built around meritocracy, and if Walker doesn't make the final squad, then it's unclear what a player has to do to go from being an underdog long shot to a member of the Chicago Bears.
If I had to wager on how this plays out, I'd bet on Walker and Duvernay making the Bears' 2025 roster, while Scott falls short.