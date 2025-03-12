Chicago Bears' updated salary cap status after early 2025 NFL free agency moves
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasted little time making good on his promise to upgrade the team's offensive line. Before signing Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman, Poles traded for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and ex-Pro-Bowler Jonah Jackson. A position group that ended the 2024 season as the Bears' biggest weakness is now one of it's top strengths.
Poles acted quickly to elevate the defense, too, signing Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett just hours into the first day of the 2025 free agency legal negotiation window.
But what's most impressive about Ryan Poles' performance this offseason is how he managed to improve the Chicago Bears by a significant margin while keeping the team's salary cap in strong condition.
According to Spotrac, the Bears still have just under $18.9 million in top-51 salary cap space, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. Sure, Chicago doesn't have a ton of spending power left, but they don't need it. Any players the Bears target in the second and third waves of free agency will be depth pieces likely to sign one-year deals.
What I love most about the job Ryan Poles has done with the Bears' salary cap is the dead money. Chicago has just $4 million in dead cap, which ranks second-lowest in the NFL behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's that kind of savvy salary-cap management that's allowed Poles to be aggressive in 2025.
