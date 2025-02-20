Chicago Bears upgrade offensive and defensive trenches in 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
If the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles showed anything during their Super Bowl run, it’s that championships are won in the trenches. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears’ inability to add elite talent to their offensive and defensive lines in recent years is a major factor behind their struggles in the standings.
Now, GM Ryan Poles has a prime opportunity to address this issue in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the latest three-round NFL mock draft from Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling, Poles makes a strong commitment to strengthening the trenches, starting with the selection of Alabama guard Tyler Booker in the first round.
"I know, I know. An interior offensive lineman in the top 10? The Bears will be in no-man's land if the board falls this way, with no clear-cut prospect on the board who screams "top-10 pick." So, what's clearly the biggest need? Helping Caleb Williams as much as possible, as soon as possible, with as many offensive line upgrades as possible," Easterling wrote. "Booker is a polished, high-floor player who will make an instant impact."
Easterling isn’t the only respected NFL draft analyst viewing Booker as a viable target for the Bears. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah also projected the Alabama guard to Chicago in his initial mock draft, sparking Booker's rise into the first-round discussion.
In Round 2, Easterling shifts focus to the defensive side, predicting that the Bears will select Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau with the 39th overall pick. With the 41st pick, Chicago strengthens its offensive line once more by drafting Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
Bears fans would greet both of these selections with praise. Tuimoloau was at one time viewed as a potential first-round pick, and a breakthrough 12.5 sack season in 2024 seemed to strengthen that narrative. He may be viewed as a player who's already hit his ceiling, but that's not a bad thing; he profiles as a three-down defender who'd instantly become a quality running mate for Montez Sweat.
As for Conerly? Some NFL draft analysts consider the Oregon Duck a guaranteed first-round pick and a strong candidate to be the first true offensive tackle taken in April. While I may not share that overly optimistic outlook, there’s no denying he has the potential to be an NFL starter at tackle. Given the Bears’ uncertain future with Braxton Jones at left tackle, selecting Conerly in Round 2 is a smart move.
The Bears' final pick in this 2025 mock draft flips back to the defensive line again with the selection of Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott.
"Norman-Lott is an energetic pass rusher with a high-pressure rate," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "He plays with harmonious hands and feet that work to and around edges, but he won’t offer much as a power rusher. His lack of size could hurt his draft slotting, but he has the potential to become a rotational defender and sub-package rusher."
Two offensive linemen and two defensive linemen with the Chicago Bears' first four picks? Yeah, that's how it's done. Kudos to Easterling for hitting a grand slam with this 2025 mock draft.
