Chicago Bears veteran won't back down to rookie competition in 2025
Usually, when an NFL team selects a player in the first round of the NFL Draft, veterans at the first-rounder's position are put on notice. And, sometimes, they don't take kindly to the influx of competition.
But in the case of the Chicago Bears, veteran tight end Cole Kmet has responded to the team's decision to select Colston Loveland in the first round the way he's always conducted himself: with leadership and professionalism.
Indeed, Kmet has some extra motivation to bring his A-game this offseason to prevent Loveland from taking over as the Bears' TE1.
"He's a pro, takes his work seriously, positive energy, great teammate," Bears coach Ben Johnson said of Kmet following Tuesday's minicamp practice. "You could tell instantly when he was around the other offensive players, the rest of the team, there's an instant respect level. I believe he's been here the longest out of anybody on the roster right now and you can tell that they respect him for that. There's a lot to be said there. He's done things the right way for a long time and so it's been great, not just him learning the offense, but helping others in the process as well."
The good news for Kmet is that he and Loveland can co-exist in Johnson's offense, which will focus on each player's strengths.
"Obviously, there's only so much you can still do this time of year without pads, but I do think we're getting good work in, and guys are able to show some of the things they can do on tape," Kmet said Tuesday. "And then getting into training camp you obviously want to develop your physicality, and your operation you want to continue to improve, and those are the things that we've been working on now. But I think the main thing, and they've said it, is really honing in on what guys do well and then really excelling with those things come training camp so that we can really launch into the season."
Kmet is nearing a crossroads in his Bears career, less than two years since signing a four-year, $50 million contract extension. He had a down season last year, catching just 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. Compare those numbers to 2023, when he had a career-high 73 receptions for 719 yards and six scores.
Now, with Loveland in place, Kmet's role as a receiver is unclear. He's never been considered an elite playmaker at tight end, which is what Loveland is projected to become once he assimilates to the pro game.
"So everyone's kind of getting the opportunity to do things throughout the springtime, and I'm sure they'll have a good plan here when we go on break as to what they see guys doing going into the season and then really hitting those reps hard in training camp," Kmet said.
One thing is certain: Cole Kmet won't give up his starting job without a fight, and with Colston Loveland yet to take the field while he rehabs from offseason shoulder surgery, it may be a while before Chicago's first-round pick is unleashed.