ESPN predicts the Bears defense will be a nightmare for Shedeur Sanders

When the Chicago Bears welcome the Cleveland Browns to town on Sunday, Dennis Allen’s defense will get its first live look at rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who’s coming off a career game (364 yards, three touchdowns) against the Tennessee Titans.

But experts aren’t bullish on the possibility of Sanders repeating that performance against the most takeaway-happy team in the NFL.

In fact, ESPN’s Seth Walder made the bold prediction on Friday that Sanders would follow up last week’s heater with a stinker in Chicago.

“Sanders will turn the ball over at least three times [against the Bears],” Walder prognosticated in his preview of this week’s slate of NFL matchups. “The Bears' defense is forcing turnovers on 19% of opponents' drives, which is the best in the NFL by a mile, and Sanders has the worst QBR (19.9) among all QBs with at least 100 pass attempts.”

You heard it here first.

Though Sanders has a less awful passer rating than one might expect over his three starts (80.9) and, again, is coming off of easily his best professional game, he’s still a rookie with a lot of flaws as a passer.

In addition to that NFL-worst QBR, which didn’t look kindly on Sanders at all in his first three games played, the fifth-round rookie also has the fifth-highest percentage of turnover-worthy plays (4.8%) among quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. His second NFL start against the San Francisco 49ers is the only game he’s played in which he hasn’t thrown at least one interception.

The Bears defense isn’t exactly a world-beater, ranking 20th in EPA per play allowed, 25th in points allowed, and 27 in yards given up. But their 27 takeaways, including 18 interceptions, make them one of the most sneakily dangerous defensive units in the league.

Without a doubt, Sanders will give them a shot to swipe at least one throw, and the Bears rarely miss when opponents give them a shot.

As long as the Bears are ready to capitalize on Sanders’ mistakes (and the offense doesn’t let Myles Garrett wreck the game), this contest should be a relative walk-in touchdown.

