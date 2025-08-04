Concerning Bears video shows Caleb Williams still hasn't learned
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams may have had a decent rookie campaign overall in 2024, but it was obvious that the former No. 1 overall pick had a lot to learn.
For example, Williams was sacked 68 times last season, and while much of that was a direct result of the Bears' poor offensive line, he also held on to the football far too long.
Williams has largely been criticized for refusing to throw the football away, and a practice clip surfaced on Sunday that demonstrated the 23-year-old once again failing in that department.
This time, though, it wasn't Williams throwing a sack; it was him throwing the ball into traffic while on the run on a pass that absolutely should have been intercepted.
There are a couple of concerning things in this video.
First of all, the fact that Williams was being pressured so heavily is not a great sign, especially with all of the work Chicago did along its offensive line over the last several months. Hopefully, it's just a one-off thing and not a sign of things to come.
Second, Williams clearly should have just thrown the ball out of bounds here. There was absolutely no reason to toss the football into a sea of defenders. If he makes that mistake during the regular season, you can bet the pigskin is going back the other way.
Williams has an abundance of talent, and he also has an embarrassment of weapons at his disposal heading into Year 2 with the Bears. Here's to hoping he cleans up his mistakes and takes full advantage of what he has.