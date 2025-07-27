Dan Orlovsky sounds off on Caleb Williams’ early struggles at Bears training camp
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams hasn't gotten off to a great start at training camp, and, of course, it's brought the greatest of haters out in droves.
Colin Cowherd was the first national analyst to suggest Williams is inching closer to being the latest Bears quarterback to fail. Now, it's ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, whose latest swing at Williams suggested it will take years for coach Ben Johnson to fix how the 2024 first-overall pick plays the position.
Listen for yourself:
The worst part of Orlovsky's misfire is that he decided to launch it after only two days of Bears training camp. If you think that's ridiculous, you're right. It's just another example of a rush to judgment, which is particularly surprising in this case. Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, should know better.
But, hey, hating on Caleb Williams clicks well, right?
Fittingly, Williams responded by having his best day of practice on Day 3.
The only opinion Chicago Bears fans should care about is Ben Johnson's. And he's happy with what he's seen from Williams and the offense so far.
Indeed, it will be a mental health challenge for Bears fans over the next few weeks. Negative headlines and sound bites about Caleb Williams will become mainstream. They'll ignore the positive steps he's taking in Johnson's system. It won't matter how many touchdowns he throws; instead, like vultures around a rotting carcass, the talking heads will wait for a bad throw or a series of bad practices to get the engagement bosst that comes along with criticizing Williams.
Ultimately, none of the short-term, short-sighted opinions matter. Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is still six weeks away. Until then, Caleb Williams and the rest of the offense will continue to work, every day, to be ready to defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.