Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 3.0: Chicago Bears complete offensive line rebuild in first round
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah is the latest high-profiled NFL Draft expert to release a new 2025 NFL mock draft on Tuesday, and unlike Mel Kiper Jr., who had the Chicago Bears ditching offense for a new pass-rusher in his latest mock draft, Jeremiah sticks with what the theme of the Bears' offseason has been so far.
Jeremiah has Chicago selecting LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 10 overall.
"The overhaul of the offensive line is now complete with a new left tackle in place," Jeremiah wrote. "Chicago's trio of March O-line acquisitions would be sandwiched between two top-10 picks in Campbell and right tackle Darnell Wright."
Jeremiah hits the mark in this mock draft. I get it, it's boring. At this point in the Chicago Bears offseason, there's offensive line fatigue. It seems crazy that we've reached this point, considering Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times last year, but there's real momentum pushing the Bears toward Boise State running back Asthon Jeanty or even Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
And while both of those prospects would be fun additions to Chicago's offense, they'd also miss the fundamental point of the Bears' offseason so far: for Chicago to return to consistently winning football games, they must have a foundational offensive and defensive line.
Poles has the Bears really close to reaching that goal, but left tackle remains unsettled. It's true that doubts exist about Campbell's short-arms being able to hold off edge rushers in the NFL, but he was one of the best pass protectors in the SEC during his three years as a starter, and the last time I checked, the SEC was a feeder conference for the pros.
Adding Campbell to the offensive line room would give Chicago a projected starting five of Campbell at left tackle, Joe Thuney at left guard, Drew Dalman at center, Jonah Jackson at right guard, and Darnell Wright at right tackle.
That just sounds right, doesn't it?
The Chicago Bears have a golden opportunity to continue injecting talent into the offensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft; they can't pass it up.
