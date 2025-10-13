Do the Chicago Bears have a Montez Sweat problem?
The Chicago Bears' defense ranks 29th in the NFL in sacks per game (1.3). They rank 27th in the leasgue in quarterback hits per game (4.3). Yet, they supposedly have one of the NFL's top pass rushers in Montez Sweat.
While Sweat certainly exploded onto the Chicago sports scene during his first half of a season with the Bears in 2023, he hasn't lived up to the $98 million contract he signed shortly after his arrival. At least, he didn't prove to be an elite edge defender in 2024, and he's off to another slow start in 2025.
First, the good. Sweat has the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade on the Bears' defense. He has the second-highest pass-rush grade on the team, too.
Now, the bad. Despite the positive analytics, he has only one sack through four games. He had only 5.5 sacks in 16 games last season.
So, what gives?
“Last year, you could blame the injuries and everything," a pro personnel director told the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs. "It’s super interesting to me because he’s not impactful. He looks like just a guy, to be honest with you. He’s always been a stiffer guy (because of his length) but he’s been able to play with it. He’s not explosive now. After he came over in the trade, I gave him a difference-maker grade.”
If Bears fans are being honest, they'd probably agree with the 'just a guy' comment, too.
But as another personnel man told Biggs, players like Sweat can snap out of a slump in a hurry.
“Guys like that may be having a down year and then — boom — one play and he’s back at it. Speed, burst off the edge, I think all those things are still there."
Sweat will be in the spotlight Monday night against his former team and Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels. If there's ever a time when the Bears need Sweat to breakout in a big way, it's this game against this quarterback.
If Daniels is given time to improvise and make plays with his legs, it will be a long night for Chicago.
And that's where Sweat comes in. It's time for him to deliver his best performance in the Bears' biggest game of the early season.
“All of us, in terms of what we’re doing in the passing game, we’d like to get a little bit more," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I’ve got to try to do a better job of putting him in position to where we can give him some opportunities to go get after the passer. And then when we create those opportunities, he has to take advantage of those by winning his one-on-ones."