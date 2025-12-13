Where the Bears match up best against Browns in bid for 10th win

At this time of year, normally NFL upsets are limited in scope.

Teams striding to the playoffs are focused and usually won't overlook weaker opponents, particularly on their own field.

Then again, you have Tampa Bay on Thursday blowing a two-touchdown lead and losing a critical game at home to the struggling Atlanta Falcons.

Hey, it happens. But whoever said Tampa Bay was one of the NFC's best teams?

The 9-4 Bears can't afford a slip-up against the 3-10 Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field Sunday, and this much has been stressed by the coaching staff all week, as if it really needed to be.

"With the amount of good, really talented teams in the NFC, 10 wins, I don't think it's going to get it done," safety Kevin Byard said. "I think last year Seattle had 10 wins and didn't get in. It's going to be the same thing this year.

"Just understanding that we're focusing on each week, but that's just the reality of the situation. We’ve got to go out there and try to continue to stack wins starting this week. I don't want to necessarily call it a must win, but we have to make sure we continue to stack wins."

The Bears run into a Browns team reeling from a loss to the 1-11 Titans, constant change, injuries, and fan scrutiny of their coaching staff.

Yet, the Browns have a game wrecker in edge rusher Myles Garrett and the capability for explosive plays from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The Bears need to wreck the game first before the Browns' game-wrecker can.

There are opportunities based on mismatches and injuries. Here are the matchups strongly favoring the Bears against Cleveland.

DE Montez Sweat vs. RT KT Levetson

Normally, Sweat would rate an edge here but starting Browns tackle Jack Conklin isn't available due to a concussion. Instead, Sweat has a big advantage because he goes up against a second-year player who was drafted by the Rams and cut. Levetson was a seventh-round pick and has played in 12 games with three starts. Pro Football Focus grades Levetson 81st out of 82 tackles at pass blocking, although he's far better as a run blocker, ranking 33rd. Levetson has played both left and right tackle and has allowed five sacks and 24 pressures in 272 pass plays, with six penalties. Sweat remains on a bit of a roll with 7 1/2 sacks in his last eight games, and PFF gives him 39 pressures on the season.

DT Gervon Dexter vs. RG Teven Jenkins

The former Bears guard practiced against Dexter in training camp and at times in the regular season, but Jenkins has not been a starter this year. He also has a shoulder injury that limited his practice time this week. Jenkins always had good quickness and arrived charging hard in the wide zone game, but would have lapses at times as well as injuries. He'll be facing 340-pound Andrew Billings in a live setting on running downs, and this will be a bit different because the Bears rarely practice full speed. Dexter has stabilized his slipping PFF pass-rushing grade and ranks 17th among interior linemen in pass rush. If Jenkins needs double-team help, it might not be coming because center Ethan Pocic is out for the year, replaced by second-year player Luke Wypler, who is starting for the second time in is career. Basically, the right side of the Browns' offensive line from center out is a backup group. Expect blitzes to come on that side of the line, too.

WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Sam Webb

Denzel Ward is out this week due to injury. Webb has only been with the Browns since Nov. 19. Odunze has had a foot injury and is questionable, but has looked fast going through limited practices this week. Odunze is a field stretcher when healthy. The question with him is durability and whether the Bears want to risk his health with Green Bay due up next week. If so, this is a chance to get rolling after making only 13 catches since October ended. The real question is whether Caleb Williams will have the time to find Odunze.

WR Luther Burden vs CB Myles Harden

It could also be receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, but much of that depends on whether Odunze is able to play. Harden is in his second year, and PFF grades him 103rd out of 109 cornerbacks in pass coverage. He is a good blitzer and standout run defender. Burden has advanced with more playing time, making 17 catches the last five games for 224 yards. He had just 13 for 171 yards in his first seven games. He still needs to get back into the end zone, and hasn't been there since the Dallas game.

LG Joe Thuney vs. DT Shelby Harris

Harris, a solid veteran starter who is 34 years old, does it more with technique and quickness at about 300 pounds or less. He's 13th against run on the PFF defensive tackle chart but he's going against the master. Thuney is No. 1 in ESPN's pass block win rate among guards, and fourth at run block win rate for all interior offensive linemen.

