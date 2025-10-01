Early reviews are ugly for Bears’ critical 2025 draft selection
Some report cards are meant to be displayed with pride. Others should be tossed in the trash.
As first quarter grades for the 2025 NFL Draft first-round picks begin to circulate, general manager Ryan Poles certainly won't hang Colston Loveland's on his refridgerator.
Loveland has been one of the biggest first-round disappointments so far this season, especially considering the tight end he'll forever be compared to, fellow first-rounder Tyler Warren, who the Bears passed on for Loveland, has turned into an instant superstar.
Through three games (Loveland missed Week 4 with a hip injury), the former Michigan standout has just three catches for 43 yards and zero touchdowns.
Compare those stats with Warren, who, in four games, has 19 catches for 263 yards. Warren is on a similar pace to Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers, who set rookie records in 2024.
As a result, Loveland was recently given a barely passing grade for his first season so far.
Bleacher Report gave him a D-.
To be honest? That's a generous grade.
Loveland has been an absolute non-factor early in the 2025 season. Sure, he's in a rotation with veteran Cole Kmet and has only logged 80 reps in his pro career, so it's would be unfair to raise any caution flags for his future. And remember: he had offseason shoulder surgery that set forced him out of the Bears' offseason workout program ahead of his rookie year.
Colston Loveland has a chance to make a much bigger impact on offense when the Bears return from their bye. Kmet had his worst game of the season in Week 4's win over the Raiders, one that resulted in his lowest Pro Football Focus grade (46.9).
Kmet was flagged twice and had a horrible drop on a perfect throw from Caleb Williams. If Loveland was healthy last week, the official transition to the rookie probably would've happened in-game.
For now, all Chicago Bears fans can do is wait (and hope) for Loveland's breakout. Until then, poor grades like this for the first quarter of his rookie season will be the norm.