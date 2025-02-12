ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft continues trend of Bears fixing offensive line in first round
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft strategy is clear. General manager Ryan Poles will focus on bolstering the offensive line in front of Caleb Williams, while also aiming to improve the pass rush alongside Montez Sweat.
This predictability is why most 2025 NFL mock drafts follow a similar theme: the Bears selecting an offensive lineman with the 10th overall pick.
ESPN is no different. In their latest first-round mock draft from Field Yates, the Chicago Bears land Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks in Round 1.
"Banks has very good footwork and balance for a 320-pound player, and I believe his extensive experience (42 starts) will make for a smoother transition to the NFL," Yates wrote. "He gave up only four pressures on 510 pass-blocking snaps in 2024, one of the lowest pressure percentages allowed by an FBS lineman. A lack of length has some convinced he'd be a better guard than tackle in the NFL, but I see the skill of a starter at left tackle."
Kelvin Banks is losing steam as potential Chicago Bears first-round target
Banks started the 2025 NFL draft season as a top target for the Bears in mock drafts, but that projection is losing momentum, despite Yates' prediction.
Instead, Chicago is more likely to have a offensive line big board that looks something like this:
- Will Campbell, OL, LSU
- Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
- Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
- Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
- Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas
Indeed, Banks remains on what should be a shortlist of about five offensive linemen for Ryan Poles in Round 1, but his draft stock is slowly dropping, while others (like Membou) are skyrocketing.
There's always a chance Banks dominates the NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day circuit, of course. He could easily jump back into top-10 consideration by the time April rolls around. But, don't expect it.
Field Yates' mock draft is solid with its positional projection for the Chicago Bears. He just has Poles selecting the wrong player.
