ESPN nails it in latest breakdown of Chicago Bears' X-factor
There are a lot of things that must go right for the Chicago Bears to have a successful 2025 season.
Coach Ben Johnson must be as advertised. Second-year QB Caleb Williams must elevate his game. The defense must do its part to give Chicago's evolving offense a chance to stay in games.
But if there's one X-factor that can blow the whole season up, it's left tackle. If Braxton Jones fails, the entire offense might fail. It won't matter what plays Johnson calls or how naturally gifted Williams is. If Jones can't protect the blindside, the ripple effect will be typhoon-like.
In ESPN's latest breakdown of every NFL team's X-factor entering the 2025 season, it was Jones who took the title for the Bears.
"There's been a massive battle, but it looks as if incumbent veteran Jones is going to fend off the challengers," ESPN's Ben Solak wrote. "Jones won the job in 2022 as an impressive fifth-round rookie out of Southern Utah, but his play has diminished since then and has been compounded by nagging injuries. Jones' best games have always looked great; it's the inconsistent showings and sudden dramatic struggles that make it difficult to scheme around him. The entire interior of the Bears' O-line was retooled, but the left tackle battle has deprived it of chemistry-building time as a unit. Jones must be a leader and a tone-setter from day one if the Bears' offense is going to be what many hope and believe it can."
The Bears did everything in their power to replace Jones in training camp. The preferred choice, rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, hit a rookie wall and wasn't up for the switch from right tackle, his more natural position. Underdog story Theo Benedet is a name to monitor if Jones struggles in Week 1, but Chicago clearly wasn't comfortable enough to start him against a Brian Flores defense. Kiran Amegadjie is now an interior player.
That leaves Jones, the Chicago Bears' starting left tackle for the last three seasons, back in the saddle for Year 4. Indeed, the Bears could do a lot worse than Jones on the left side, but they could do better, too. He already had issues against power rushers before a serious ankle injury derailed his offseason training. It remains to be seen what the lingering effects of that injury will be.
For now, it's Jones. In Week 2, it could look very different.