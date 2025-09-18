Bear Digest

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky finally delivers take on Caleb Williams Bears fans can accept

The national narrative around Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is beginning to shift to his favor.

Bryan Perez

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky hasn't been the kindest media member to Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams this offseason. He's called into question Williams' ability to fit into Ben Johnson's system, and warned that it will take years of work for Johnson to break Williams down and build him back up.

Takes like that tend to infuriate Bears fans, and maybe that's the point. It's good for business when an army of angry fans click, share, and comment on a media member's opinion.

But sometimes, logic must prevail. And in a surprising turn of events, it was Orlovsky who spoke logically about Williams' short and long-term outlook in the NFL during his appearance on First Take on Thursday.

Check it out:

"I need everybody to take a breath on Caleb Williams," Orlovsky said. "Can we just give the young man until, like, November? We've gotta give him until November so we can actually evaluate is it going to work or signs of it working with Ben Johnson."

Bears fans appreciate the grace Orlovsky is willing to give Williams, but it's still difficult to square up this take with his previous one that said it will take years for Williams to thrive in Johnson's system.

So, what's the truth? Will we see results or signs that Williams is clicking with Johnson in eight weeks? Or will it be years? It's hard to fathom both things being true at the same time, although, I'm sure Orlovsky would suggest they are.

As long as Williams continues improving week over week (as he has through the first two games), all will be fine with the Chicago Bears.

Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

