Former Chicago Bears coach Dick Jauron dies at 74
Former Chicago Bears coach Dick Jauron passed away Saturday. He was 74 years old.
Jauron served as the Bears' head coach from 1999-2003. He finished his tenure in Chicago with a 35-45 record and one playoff appearance.
The NFL world was saddened to learn of Jauron's death, and took to social media to express their condolences.
