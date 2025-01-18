Former Bears coach Thomas Brown could be headed to Patriots
As the Chicago Bears continue their search for a new head coach, their 2024 interim head coach, Thomas Brown, is pursuing opportunities of his own.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brown interviewed on Tuesday for the offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots.
While some Bears fans may dismiss this news, pointing to Brown’s 1-4 record as interim head coach, it’s worth remembering that the role of offensive coordinator is an entirely different challenge. After stepping in as offensive coordinator following Shane Waldron’s departure, Brown helped rookie quarterback Caleb Williams lead the Bears in what was their best stretch of games on offense.
This could be the career reset Brown needs to put him on the path to a head coaching job.
Like any NFL coordinator, Brown aspires to be a head coach someday. Landing in New England would be a significant step in that direction. There, he would transition from working with Caleb Williams to guiding another promising rookie quarterback, Drake Maye.
Although Brown may not have been ready for a head coaching role just yet, his youth and potential leave plenty of room to grow. If the Patriots hire him to run their offense, it could be the perfect platform to build an impressive and career-defining resume.
