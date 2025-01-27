Former Chicago Bears coach Thomas Brown lands gig with New England Patriots
Former Chicago Bears interim coach Thomas Brown has a new home.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brown is joining the New England Patriots coaching staff as the team's tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.
Brown had a meteoric rise up the Bears coaching hierarchy in 2024, in part because of the dysfunction that was created by Matt Eberflus.
Brown initially joined the Bears coaching staff as the team's passing game coordinator but was promoted to offensive coordinator on November 12 after Shane Waldron was fired.
On November 29, Brown replaced Eberflus as Chicago's head coach.
It was a whirlwind 17 days that resulted in a 1-4 record for Brown. He will be remembered fondly for defeating the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 season finale, but his inability to right the Bears ship during his five-game audition led to him losing any real chance he had at securing Chicago's full-time coaching job.
In 2025, Brown will be charged with elevating Drake Maye's game much like he did with Caleb Williams, who enjoyed the most productive stretch of his rookie season when Brown was calling plays.
