What the Chicago Bears can learn from the Eagles, Chiefs, and NFL's playoff teams
Another NFL playoff season has come and gone without the Chicago Bears in the mix. This year’s NFC and AFC Championship games set the stage for Super Bowl 59, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off.
However, with new head coach Ben Johnson and rising star quarterback Caleb Williams, Bears fans are hopeful it won’t be long before Chicago is playing meaningful January football again. Until then, here’s what the Bears can take away from the success of the NFL’s final four teams.
Build Through the Trenches
One lesson the Eagles have taught the league is the value of a dominant offensive line. Philadelphia’s consistent focus on building one of the NFL’s top offensive lines has made them perennial contenders.
Take Saquon Barkley, for example. While always a standout talent, his MVP-caliber resurgence with the Eagles highlights the transformative impact of a great offensive line.
The Bears, aiming to emulate this strategy, are expected to focus heavily on bolstering their line this offseason. Philadelphia guard Mekhi Becton could be a prime free-agent target for Chicago GM Ryan Poles, while the team’s first-round pick (No. 10 overall) is likely to be used on an offensive lineman.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are showcasing the importance of a disruptive defensive line. Players like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis dominate the trenches, making Kansas City’s defense a championship-caliber unit.
For the Bears, improving the defensive line is a must. While Montez Sweat has proven his worth, he needs more support. Whether it’s through the draft or free agency—think names like Chase Young or Penn State’s Abdul Carter—the Bears must invest in difference-makers on the defensive line.
The Running Back Renaissance
The 2024 playoffs proved the running back position is far from obsolete. The Eagles leaned on Saquon Barkley’s incredible performances, including a three-touchdown game in the NFC Championship. Across the league, other top teams relied on their running games: Derrick Henry carried the Ravens, James Cook energized the Bills, and Joe Mixon was a key piece for the Texans.
While the Bears currently have D’Andre Swift, upgrading at running back could elevate the offense under Ben Johnson. With a deep 2025 draft class at the position and two second-round picks, the Bears have an opportunity to add a high-impact runner without sacrificing resources needed for the offensive line.
Embrace Off-Script Quarterbacks
The modern NFL favors quarterbacks who thrive outside of structure, and this year’s final eight teams proved it. From Lamar Jackson to Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts, playmaking ability was a common thread.
For all the scrutiny Caleb Williams faced in 2024, his ability to improvise and create magic when plays break down fits the mold of today’s winning quarterbacks. While he’ll need to improve his processing and system discipline, the Bears should embrace his natural playmaking style. With Ben Johnson guiding him, Williams has the tools to develop into a quarterback capable of leading Chicago to a championship.
Strong Organizations Win Championships
The most important takeaway from this year’s playoffs? Championship teams are built on stable, well-run organizations. The Chiefs thrive under the leadership of Andy Reid, while the Eagles boast one of the best front offices in football. Similarly, the Ravens and Lions exemplify how stability and smart decision-making breed long-term success.
For the Bears, this means continuing to build a solid foundation under Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles. The early signs are promising, but sustained growth will require patience, consistency, and commitment to the process.
With a clear blueprint for success, the Chicago Bears have an opportunity to rise from the depths of the NFL and become contenders once again. By learning from the best teams in the league, they can ensure the next playoff season includes meaningful football at Soldier Field.
More Chicago Bears News:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —