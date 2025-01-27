Grading the Bears' decision to hire Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator
Shortly after Ben Johnson was named head coach of the Chicago Bears, speculation began about who his offensive and defensive coordinators would be. Former New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was immediately mentioned as a likely DC, but attention shifted to other candidates as the days marched on.
That all changed on Sunday when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the Bears hired Allen in what represents Johnson's first significant coaching addition.
Dennis Allen brings instant credibility to Chicago Bears coaching staff
Despite his incredible success as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson is a first-time head coach who will inevitably go through some rough patches as he experiences the big chair for the first time.
That's why adding a coach like Allen, who's served as an NFL head coach two times, is so important. Sure, Allen brings a resume of quality defenses to Chicago, but it's his ability to help Johnson go through some of his head coaching growing pains that could prove to be the most valuable asset he adds to Halas Hall.
Allen served as the Saints' defensive coordinator from 2015-2021 before being named the team's head coach in 2022 following Sean Payton's retirement. The time he spent with Payton is a big plus, to.
With Allen in place, Johnson can have peace of mind knowing the Bears' defense is in good hands and being led by a guy who's been there, done that.
The fact that Johnson can also count on him for advice on the minutia of being a head coach is huge, too.
Overall, Dennis Allen is a great hire for the Chicago Bears. He's an upgrade over Matt Eberflus' passive style of defense and adds much-needed experience to a young coaching staff. He's also a no-nonsense guy who won't tolerate players who don't buy into Johnson's program.
As a result, the Bears earn an 'A' for Allen.
