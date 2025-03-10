Former Bears QB Justin Fields lands in New York, agrees to deal with Jets
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has secured his second act as an NFL starter.
Fields agreed to terms on a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets on the first day of 2025 free agency.
Fields was once considered the cure to the quarterback curse in Chicago, but after three underwhelming years as the Bears' starter, Chicago traded him for pennies on the dollar to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.
Armed with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was an easy choice for GM Ryan Poles to move forward with Caleb Williams.
Meanwhile, Fields experienced a career reset in Pittsburgh, where he started six games and totaled a 4-2 record as a starter.
Fields was eventually replaced by Russell Wilson, but the former Ohio State star did enough in his 10 appearances to excited the new Jets' decision-makers to make him their QB-next.
Fields' career in Chicago ended with a 10-28 record, which, if we're being fair, was more because of his supporting cast than anything else. Fields dazzled as a dual-threat at times, but his slower-than-expected development as a passer, combined with the Bears' landing the No. 1 pick in 2024, ended his Bears tenure in disappointing fashion.
Justin Fields now joins a Jets team led by coach Aaron Glenn, who had first-hand experience as the Lions defensive coordinator how difficult stopping Fields can be.