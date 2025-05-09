Full list of Chicago Bears 2025 rookie minicamp participants
The Chicago Bears are holding their annual rookie minicamp this weekend, which features all of the team's eight draft picks, as well as the collection of undrafted rookies the Bears signed at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft and a bundle of players invited to participate on a tryout basis.
There are a handful of first-year players who are also in action at Halas Hall. The Bears shared the complete list of rookie minicamp participants on Friday.
Check it out:
We also get our first look at every rookie's assigned jersey number. The Chicago Bears already shared the digits for their 2025 draft class, but there will be a few players who emerge from this year's rookie minicamp who end up making a splash in training camp and the preseason, too.
It's worth getting familiar with their jersey numbers, as it'll come in handy once August rolls around.
First-round pick Colston Loveland is a limited participant at the Bears' rookie minicamp as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. He said on Friday that he's going through mental reps and staying sharp as he and the rest of the team's first-year players begin their NFL journey.
Loveland is expected to be full-go for training camp later this summer.