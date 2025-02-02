Grading the Chicago Bears' decision to hire Eric Bieniemy as running backs coach
Ben Johnson's first coaching staff with the Chicago Bears is almost complete, and he saved one of his highest-profile hires as one of his last.
The Bears named Eric Bieniemy the team's running backs coach on Saturday in a move that was considered stunning, to say the least.
Eric Bieniemy brings no-nonsense approach to Chicago Bears
Bieniemy's no-nonsense approach isn't for everyone, but there's no doubt he's had success as an NFL assistant coach (especially as a running backs coach) everywhere he's been.
Bieniemy served as the Minnesota Vikings running backs coach from 2006 to 2010 before being named offensive coordinator at Colorado. He returned to the NFL in 2013 when he kicked off a wildly successful run as part of the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff. He served as the Chiefs' running backs coach from 2013-2017 before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2018.
In 2023, Bieniemy decided it was time for a change and left Kansas City for the Washington Commanders, where he served as the team's assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. His one-year run in Washington ended when he accepted the assistant head coach position at UCLA, which, like his time with the Commanders, ended after just one season.
Now charged with coaching the Chicago Bears running backs, Bieniemy will do his part to make sure the Bears get the best version of D'Andre Swift in 2025. There's a good chance Chicago will select a running back in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft as well, making Bieniemy's presence on the coaching staff even more important.
Former players offer mixed reviews on Eric Bieniemy
Former Vikings star Adrian Peterson was coached by Bieniemy when he entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 2007, and his memory of the new Bears' RB coach is a good one.
Peterson's take is far from consensus, however. Former Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy wasn't kind when reflecting on his time under Eric Bieniemy.
Bieniemy brings accountability to the Bears
Maybe it's not the worst thing in the world for a player to be frustrated with a coach because of how tough he is on them. In fact, the Chicago Bears need a dude like that inside the locker room. One thing's for sure: this team's running backs will be held accountable for failed assignments, missed running lanes, or yards after contact that were left on the field.
Perhaps Bieniemy won't fit every Bears player's personality. And that's OK. As we learned in 2024, the coaches were too nice. They didn't enforce the standards required for excellence. They were 5-12 for a reason.
Bieniemy knows what a winning culture looks like from his time in Kansas City. He brings experience as an offensive coordinator that Declan Doyle can lean on. He also worked closely with Patrick Mahomes, whose play style was a comp used for Caleb Williams as a draft prospect.
Overall, I like Bieniemy joining the Bears' coaching staff in this capacity. If he were hired as the offensive coordinator, a role with inherently more authority, perhaps I'd be more concerned. However, in this limited role as running backs coach, his influence will still be strong without being an overwhelming voice in the room.
Grade for Eric Bieniemy Hire: B+
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —