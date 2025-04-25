Grading the Chicago Bears' selection of WR Luther Burden III in 2nd round of 2025 NFL Draft
One day after selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, GM Ryan Poles was back with their first pick in the second round, No. 39 overall. And with that pick, the Bears chose another massive weapon for Caleb Williams in Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
One word: wow.
Burden was considered by many NFL Draft analysts to be the most physically gifted receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, and, in many ways, has a game very similar to current Bears' star DJ Moore.
Burden ended the 2023 season as a breakout star in college football when he totaled 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. He was viewed as a surefire first-round pick when the 2024 season started, but inconsistent play dropped him to the top of Round 2.
The Chicago Bears have made a concerted effort at giving coach Ben Johnson all of the weapons he needs to thrive in 2025 and beyond. Loveland and Burden join an already loaded receiver room with Moore and Rome Odunze.
Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will have no shortage of big-play weapons to target next season, which puts him squarely on the launching pad for superstardom in Year 2.
The Bears' focus on rebuilding the offensive line with trades and in free agency created the opportunity to continue investing in their skill group, which now looks like one of the most exciting young passing offenses in the NFL.
The naysayer will suggest Chicago should've selected a left tackle or even a running back, but Burden was simply too good of a prospect to pass up. The Bears added a first-round talent in Round 2.
As for a grade? It's a solid 'A.'