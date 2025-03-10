Top defensive tackle emerges as new potential target for Bears in 2025 free agency
While most of the attention on the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL free agency plan has been on the offense, there's a growing sentiment that GM Ryan Poles will make a big splash or two on defense once the negotiation window opens.
Some defenders who've been linked to the Bears throughout the build-up to free agency include Josh Sweat (Philadelphia Eagles), Chase Young (New Orleans Saints) and Milton Williams (Philadelphia Eagles), but a new name emerged on the open market Monday morning: Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Jarrett, 31, has played all 10 years of his career with the Falcons after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. With the Bears in the market for a defensive tackle in free agency, having often been connected to Eagles star Milton Williams, Jarrett's presence on the open market is a boon to Ryan Poles' plan.
Jarrett signed a three-year, $50.4 million contract extension with the Falcons in 2022. His release saves the Falcons $16.25 million against the cap this year.
Grady Jarrett fills Bears' need as third defensive tackle
Despite his age, Jarrett would be a massive upgrade for the Bears at defensive tackle. He's proven to be a reliable and productive interior defender for the Falcons during his 10-year career, even though his 2024 season ended with the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of his career (62.1).
Jarrett finished last season with 53 tackles and 2.5 sacks after starting all 17 games. He's totaled 137 starts in his career with 36.5 sacks on his resume.
Jarrett's best football is likely behind him, but he'd be a fantastic third piece to a three-man roation with Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings. In fact, he'd be an upgrade on passing downs because of his ability to penetrate as a pass rusher.
At worst, Ryan Poles has more options in free agency, and that's always a good thing for a team like the Bears who have a lot of needs.
