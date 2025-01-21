Here's when Ben Johnson will sign his contract to become the Chicago Bears head coach
The Chicago Bears and Ben Johnson will put pen to paper on his deal to become the team's next head coach on Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.
News of Johnson accepting the Bears' head coaching job made its rounds through social media Monday afternoon.
Ben Johnson is expected to receive a massive pay day from the Bears, one that will come close to or exceed $13 million per year.
Bears fans were shocked and excited when news broke of Johnson heading to Chicago, and while NFL insider reports tend to be reliable, reality set in when the offensive guru's agency confirmed he accepted the job on X (formerly Twitter).
The Bears were long expected to be among the finalists for Ben Johnson this offseason, but a late surge by the Las Vegas Raiders and the appeal of the Jacksonville Jaguars job had Chicago trending in the wrong direction.
Yet, the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams were too appealing for Johnson to pass up. And his tenure in Chicago officially kicks off Tuesday.
