Bear Digest

Here's when Ben Johnson will sign his contract to become the Chicago Bears head coach

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has accepted the Chicago Bears head coaching position. Now we know when he'll officially be under contract.

Bryan Perez

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Chicago Bears and Ben Johnson will put pen to paper on his deal to become the team's next head coach on Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

News of Johnson accepting the Bears' head coaching job made its rounds through social media Monday afternoon.

Ben Johnson is expected to receive a massive pay day from the Bears, one that will come close to or exceed $13 million per year.

Bears fans were shocked and excited when news broke of Johnson heading to Chicago, and while NFL insider reports tend to be reliable, reality set in when the offensive guru's agency confirmed he accepted the job on X (formerly Twitter).

The Bears were long expected to be among the finalists for Ben Johnson this offseason, but a late surge by the Las Vegas Raiders and the appeal of the Jacksonville Jaguars job had Chicago trending in the wrong direction.

Yet, the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams were too appealing for Johnson to pass up. And his tenure in Chicago officially kicks off Tuesday.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI  —

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News