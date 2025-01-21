Ben Johnson's agent makes Chicago Bears coaching job official with this epic tweet
Ben Johnson is now officially (sort of) the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
At least, it's no longer just news being shared by NFL insiders on social media.
Johnson's agency, Priority Sports, shared this incredible post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the dynamic offensive genius is the new head coach of the Bears.
They added a pretty awesome 'jersey swap' in the image, too.
Johnson is expected to earn at or over $13 million per season from the Bears, and he'll be worth every penny. After a season that saw the Bears' playoff hopes wash away because of Matt Eberflus' repeated blunders, adding a coach like Johnson is similar to when Chicago earned the first overall pick in 2024 and drafted Caleb Williams.
Ben Johnson was the most sought-after head coaching candidate during the last two offseasons. He returned to the Lions in 2024 and insisted he'd only take a head coaching job that fit all of his criteria.
Clearly, the Bears checked all the boxes, including at quarterback, where Johnson and Williams will have a chance to make magic for the next many years.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —