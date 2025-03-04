How Jonah Jackson trade impacts Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL free agency plan
The primary objective for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles this offseason is simple: upgrade the team's offensive line.
After surrendering an NFL-leading 68 sacks in 2024, the Bears' offensive line will undergo a massive overhaul, and it began Tuesday with Chicago's trade for guard Jonah Jackson.
The Bears sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to Los Angeles for Jackson, who played the best football of his career under Ben Johnson when the two were together with the Detroit Lions. Jackson suffered a fractured scapula in 2024, which derailed his trajectory in Los Angeles.
The Rams signed Jackson to a three-year, $51 million contract in last year's free agency cycle with the hopes he'd become a staple of their offensive line. One year later, he's a Bear.
Jonah Jackson expected to start at left guard for Chicago Bears
Jackson is expected to slide in at left guard for the Chicago Bears, which solves one of three obvious voids in the team's starting lineup.
Here's how Chicago's starting offensive line projects after the Jonah Jackson trade:
• LT: Braxton Jones
• LG: Jonah Jackson
• C: TBD
• RG: TBD
• RT: Darnell Wright
Clearly, Ryan Poles still has work to do, and there's a chance he can complete the Bears' offensive line rebuild in free agency.
Bears will remain aggressive adding offensive linemen in NFL free agency
Players like Drew Dalman (center, Atlanta Falcons) and Will Fries (guard, Indianapolis Colts) immediately come to mind as big-ticket free agents the Bears could target.
Fries has primarily played right guard for the Colts during his four years in Indianapolis.
There's also veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, whose familiarity with Ben Johnson makes a reunion possible. He, like Fries, is a right guard.
The Bears, after the Jonah Jackson trade, need a right guard. Makes sense, right?
If Chicago exits 2025 free agency with their offensive line filled out with high-priced veterans, speculation will run wild about their first-round plan in the NFL Draft. Poles would have 'best player available' flexibility, and the chatter about running back Ashton Jeanty will... grow.
That's why this trade for Jonah Jackson will have such a powerful ripple effect. By landing a starting left guard before free agency begins, the Chicago Bears can be very aggressive in their recruiting of Dalman and Fries or Zeitler. And the offensive line can get fixed in the span of just a few days.
Jackson won't change who the Bears target in 2025 free agency; it just allows them to be more focused and calculated for two starters rather than three.